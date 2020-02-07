Man arrested after assault on lorry driver in Derry

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after assaulting a lorry driver on Shipquay Street in Londonderry.

It happened shortly before 2pm on Friday afternoon.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon, common assault and possessing article with blade or point in public place.

Inspector McManus said: "The male then made off from the scene before being arrested a short time later. The male assaulted was not injured but left badly shaken.

"The man [...] is currently assisting police with their enquiries."