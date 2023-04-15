Man arrested after assaulting and injuring police officers in Co Armagh

Police have arrested a man in Armagh after two officers were injured while on duty in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of common assault, but was arrested on suspicion of two further offences after the altercation with police.

Inspector Browne said: “Police received a report of a domestic-related occurrence at a property in the Ennislare Road area at approximately 2.45am on Saturday.”

“On officers’ arrival, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

“While en-route to custody, the man became agitated and aggressive, shouting at the two officers present.

“He resisted being placed in handcuffs and pushed an officer to the ground, causing minor injuries to her hip and hand. A second officer also sustained an injury to his hand.

“The man was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.”

Police have asked that anyone with information that could aid their enquiries contact them via 101.