Man arrested after attack on taxi driver in Co Londonderry

Damage was also caused to the driver’s car

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a taxi driver in Strathfoyle on Sunday night.

“A taxi driver is reported to have been assaulted by a male passenger as he dropped him off in Westlake, at around 11.45pm. The driver sustained a hand injury. Criminal damage was also caused to the driver’s car,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He remains in custody this afternoon.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or has information which may assist their enquiries to call 101, quoting reference 2098 of 16/04/23.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”