Man arrested after attempted carjackings in west Belfast

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of attempted carjackings in west Belfast.

Police responded to reports that a man carrying a knife was trying to steal cars in the Seymour Hill area of Dunmurry on Tuesday evening.

The incidents occurred shortly after 6.05pm.

Officers attended and located a 28-year-old man before arresting him on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He remains in police custody.

PSNI Inspector Rocks said: "We believe there may be a number of items belonging to the man discarded in the area, and so would ask anyone in the area who finds anything suspicious to contact police.

"There were also a number of people in the area at the time and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1639 20/12/22."