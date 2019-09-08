Man arrested after attempted hijacking in south Belfast

People intervened to stop the men stealing the car.

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted car hijacking in south Belfast on Friday.

Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested following a number of searches in the Crumlin area on Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, taking and driving away and possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The incident took place on Ireton Street in the Botanic area at around 7.30pm on Friday evening.

A video shared widely on social media shows two men apparently trying to steal a car while onlookers watch.

The car's owner and bystanders intervened to stop the men taking the vehicle.

"The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1929 06/08/19," a PSNI spokesperson said.