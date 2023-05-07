Man arrested after attempted robbery and aggravated burglary in east Belfast

He has since been released on police bail.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating reports of a man in his 70s and a woman being robbed at knifepoint in east Belfast.

The incidents occurred separately on May 3, but police believe they were linked.

On Wednesday morning, a man was sighted in the back garden of a home in the Church Road Area of Dundonald.

When the resident of the home, a man in his 70s, opened the door, the intruder forced his way into the kitchen and during a struggle, held a knife the man’s neck.

The elderly resident did not report injuries and the aggravator fled on foot.

Several minutes later a man matching the same description attempted to steal a woman’s handbag.

He brought her to the ground, pulling her hair and brought a knife towards her face, leaving her with a minor cut.

Police have confirmed a man arrested in connection with the offences has now been released on police bail.

"Detectives investigating reports of attempted robbery and aggravated burglary in Dundonald on Wednesday May 3 arrested a 32-year-old man today, Sunday, May 7,” said a spokesperson.

“He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.”