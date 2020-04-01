Man arrested after Belfast Forthriver Dale police operation

Special Firearms officers during an incident in the Forthriver Dale area of Belfast on March 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been arrested after north Belfast police operation.

Police said they received a report of a person in distress at a property in the Forthriver Dale area just before 7pm on Tuesday, March 31.

A large number of police arrived in the area. As well as heavily armed tactical support group officers, police dogs were also deployed.

A man, aged in his 50s, was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of assault on police.

He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.