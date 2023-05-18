Man arrested after Binevenagh wire-tying report released on bail

A man in his 50s has been released on bail — © Niall Carson

A man in his 50s arrested as police investigate a report that wire had been tied between trees in the Binevenagh Forest area of Limavady, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, police have said.

The man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent after footage reportedly showing a man tying wire between two trees in the area circulated online.

Chief Inspector, Sinead McIldowney said: "A report was received shortly after 4pm on Monday, May 15 that wire had been tied between trees in the area on Friday, May 12.

"It is believed that this occurred sometime between 3pm and 4pm.”

Chief Inspector McIldowney has also urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to police on 101:

"We are conducting robust enquiries, but I would encourage members of the public making use of any wooded areas in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to be vigilant.

"Take care if you are using these areas for recreational purposes and please report anything suspicious to police - the number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”