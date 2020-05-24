Man arrested after body found in Belfast house
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in north Belfast on Saturday night.
The man's body was discovered at a house in Oakley Street shortly before 11pm.
A post mortem examination is set to take place to determine the man's exact cause of death, however police are treating it as suspicious at this time.
The 34-year-old man remains in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said the investigation was still at a "very early stage" and that no further details were available at this time.