Man arrested after Boucher Road McDonald's stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident at McDonalds on Boucher Road on December 26th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and another has been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in south Belfast on Thursday.

The incident took place at the site of a McDonald's on Boucher Road.

The 24-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, remains in custody at this time.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident at around 2pm to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 715 26/12/19.