Man arrested after broken bottle used in Co Antrim robbery

A man has been arrested after a broken bottle was used in a robbery in Co Antrim.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery at a commercial premises in the Antrim Road area of Templepatrick around 8pm.

A 38-year-old man was later arrested in the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast in connection with the robbery.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report at around 8pm that a man had entered a premises in the Antrim Road area, armed with a broken bottle and demanded money. The man then made off with a sum of cash.

“A short time later officers located a 38-year-old man in a vehicle in the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast. He was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1930 of 27/05/23.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”