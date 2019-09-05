Man arrested after buildings gutted in Belfast shop blaze

Firefighters deal with a blaze on the Woodvale road in Belfast on September 5th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Firefighters deal with a blaze on the Woodvale road in Belfast on September 5th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after three buildings were gutted in a large fire in north Belfast.

The blaze broke out at a shop on the Woodvale Road on Thursday morning at around 5.30am.

At the height of the fire, 40 firefighters and six fire appliances tackled the blaze.

Three shops were engulfed in flames and other businesses were unable to open.

Frank McAllister, who owns several businesses and six apartments on the street, said the damage caused by the fire is extensive.

"The three shops that went on fire have been completely gutted," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Police have cordoned off the entire street and a set of six apartments I own here had to be evacuated, but thankfully everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.

"We're not being allowed to open any of the shops until the situation is dealt with. The smell and thickness of the smoke in the area is really bad."

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is in police custody.