Man arrested after burglar forces way into Belfast home and steals woman's purse

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an older woman's purse after forcing his way into her home in north Belfast.

A male was reported to have called at a house in Crosscollyer Street at around 11.30am on Tuesday before demanding money for guttering work he claimed to have done.

When the female householder refused, the man forced his way inside.

Following a brief struggle, the man made off with a purse containing cash.

The suspect was detained a short time later and remains in police custody at present.

Detective Sergeant Will Arnott said: "We believe that in addition to attempting to extract payment for so-called work yesterday morning, this male had also called at the address on Sunday 9 February.

"We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the Crosscollyer street/Mountcollyer Street areas on either date. Please call 101, quoting reference 780 11/02/20."