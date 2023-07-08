Man arrested after cannabis worth £60,000 seized in Belfast

Suspected cannabis was found with an estimated value of around £60,000

A man has been arrested after suspected cannabis worth £60,000 was seized in Belfast.

The 27-year-old was held on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, attempted burglary and making threats to kill.

The arrest followed a report of anti-social behaviour at flats in the King Street area of Belfast city centre at approximately 4.30am on Friday.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Two men had attempted to gain entry to flats in the development by banging on the door making threats to the female occupant.

“One of the men was subsequently arrested and following a search of his property large quantities of suspected herbal cannabis were located in a bedroom. He remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

"The estimated value of the drugs is around £60,000. A large sum of money was also recovered.”

Police urged anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs to contact police on 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.