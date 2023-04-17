Man arrested after car crashes into barrier at west Belfast roundabout

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police at the scene of an RTC at the McKinstry Road Roundabout on April 17th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a car hit the barrier at a west Belfast roundabout in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Officers received a report that a Volkswagen Passat car had crashed into a barrier at the roundabout on McKinstry Road at around 1.30am on Monday morning,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"The male driver and a male passenger were reported to have made off but acting upon information received, the suspected driver of the car, a man aged 31, was arrested a short time later, on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol, and taken into custody where he remains this morning.

"At around 3.00am, whilst conducting traffic management at the scene of the collision, officers detected and arrested a 62 year old man on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol. He also remains in custody at this time.”