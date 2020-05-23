Man arrested after car crashes into lamppost

Footage of the incident was circulated on social media

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into a lamp post in Newtownards on Friday morning.

Police received a report of the incident, which took place near a filling station on Mill Street, at around 5.50am.

Officers attended the scene and arrested the man man on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The man was interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries.