Man arrested after car drives into front door of Belfast shop

A man has been arrested and a number of coats stolen after a dark blue Volkswagen Golf drove into the front door of a retail premises at Bedford Street in Belfast on Monday night.

Police were alerted to the ram-raid incident at around 8.30pm, where it was reported that at least three men entered the premises before making off with the coats.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “The males then left the area in the vehicle, which was located a short time later by police at College Square North.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident, and is currently in police custody.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or has any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 1821 of 06/12/21.”