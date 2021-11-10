Man arrested after car ploughs into police patrol injuring five officers

A PSNI spokesperson said they believed it was a deliberate attempt to harm the officers

A Co Antrim village has been left in shock after five police officers were injured when a car ploughed into their patrol.

The officers had been dealing with an incident in the Bridge Street area of Carnlough just before 2am when a BMW was driven at a constable who was on foot. The car then collided with a police vehicle before reversing into a second one which had been in place to block it.

“The officer on foot sustained injuries to his hand and arm, and has been left shaken,” they said.

“Four officers within the two vehicles also sustained minor injuries, and significant damage was caused to both police vehicles, along with the BMW.

“This was a deliberate act directed at our officers who were on duty, working to keep people safe.”

A 41- year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

He was taken into police custody.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, called the attack “a disgraceful incident” and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

Stewart Dickson, the Alliance MLA for East Antrim, also condemned the attack, describing it as “totally irresponsible”.

“It’s a very quiet seaside village and people will be absolutely shocked that it happened in the village, particularly the number of police officers that were involved in the incident,” he said last night .

“I think the community will also be very concerned that other pedestrians would have been out and about while this was going on. This is at least one officer who is out of action and could require a range of treatment to get back to work.

“It’s a totally irresponsible act to occur but that’s a matter now for the courts and the police to take forward.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 761 of November 9.