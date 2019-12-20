Man arrested after Class A drugs found in Coleraine

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday after police recovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in Coleraine.

The drugs were discovered alongside a sum of money and fireworks following the search of a property in the area by officers from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch.

After the search a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of criminal property and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

He has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Foster said the search was carried out by detectives targeting drugs related organised crime in the North West.

"The illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society," he said.

“We will continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in dealing in drugs within our communities. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others. They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”