Man arrested after Class B drugs worth £12k found in Limavady

A man has been arrested after police seized suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £12,000 following searches in the Limavady area.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch said: “Officers conducted searches of two residential properties in the Limavady area on Tuesday, June 20 and the early hours of Wednesday, June 21.

“As a result of these searches, a man, aged in his forties, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.”

He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries, and officers also seized a quantity of cash.

In Northern Ireland, Class B drugs include speed, cannabis, ketamine, mephedrone and some amphetamines.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith continued: “We are committed to tackling the criminal activity of those who prey upon the most vulnerable members of our society. We will remove the ill-gotten proceeds and profits from such criminal gangs at every opportunity.

“We’re grateful for the support of local communities, and would ask anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org