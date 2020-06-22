Man arrested after Co Down house party stabbing

A brutal attack yesterday morning has left a young man from Co Down in a serious condition in hospital following a stabbing during a house party.

The incident happened during the early hours of yesterday at a property on Osborne Drive in the village of Shrigley outside Killyleagh.

The victim, who is understood to be 17 or 18 years old and from Killyleagh, suffered wounds to his leg and was transferred to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital by air ambulance.

It is not believed that the attack had any sectarian motive.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. He remained in custody yesterday.

Down DUP councillor William Walker, who knows the victim's family, condemned the attack and wished the victim a "speedy recovery".

"My heart goes out to the young lad's family. I am told he is in a serious condition but we are all praying he pulls through," he said.

"I would totally condemn this incident.

"I thought the days of carrying knives was long gone. There is no need for young people to carry knives.

"This incident is a shock. Shrigley is a quiet area where people live side by side. It is just blatant thuggery. We don't want it in our area."

Mr Walker pleaded with young people not to carry weapons and emphasised the risks of any repeat of a similar incident.

"You might think it is cool and gives a sense of protection for yourself but I would encourage anybody not to be carrying knives or any illegal weapons," he added.

"We could have had a fatality on our hands here.

"By no means is the young lad out of the woods yet."

In a statement, Detective Inspector Darren Handley said yesterday: "Police received a report of an assault in Killyleagh this morning where it was reported a male had been wounded at an address in the Osborne Drive area. Police and NIAS attended the scene."

The detective added: "A male was conveyed to hospital for treatment of puncture wounds to his leg," the detective added.