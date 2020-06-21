Man arrested after Co Down stabbing

The area in Shrigley where the Air Ambulance landed to attend the scene of a stabbing.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a County Down village.

Police were called to a report of an assault at a house in Osborne Drive in Shrigley on Sunday morning.

The victim suffered wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Darren Handley said: "Police received a report of an assault in Killyleagh this morning where it was reported a male had been wounded at an address in the Osborne Drive area. "Police and NIAS attended the scene. A male was conveyed to hospital for treatment of puncture wounds to his leg."