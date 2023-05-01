Man arrested after crash near Belfast police station

Police said a number of homes were evacuated after the collision (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

A man has been arrested following a crash close to a Belfast police station.

A number of homes near Castlereagh station were evacuated following the incident, which involved one vehicle, in the early hours of Monday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A PSNI spokesman said one man was arrested and is in police custody.

They said he was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and driving while unfit.

Roads were closed on Monday morning between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge roundabout on the Cregagh Road.