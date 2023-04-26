Man arrested after damage caused to east Belfast Ian Ogle memorial in ‘shocking’ attack

Damage was also caused to a parked car during the incident.

A man has been arrested after damage was caused to a memorial for murdered east Belfast man Ian Ogle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said they were investigating reports of criminal damage in relation to the incident on April 26.

It was reported shortly after 2.20am that two men had entered Cluan Place and caused damaged to property in the area, including a parked car and a memorial.

PSNI Officers attended the scene and after conducting a number of enquiries arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Thompson said: “Efforts are ongoing to identify the second individual involved in this incident and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist us to contact officers at Strandtown on 101 quoting reference number 95 26/04/23.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Mr Ogle, 45, was beaten and stabbed to death near his home at Cluan Place in the east of the city in January 2019.

His daughter Toni said she did not believe the attack was targeted at the family.

"I don’t believe this was a personal attack towards our family,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"From looking at the CCTV footage it looks like it was spontaneous and unbiased. Regardless, it is still shocking behaviour and absolutely uncalled for.

"It has been upsetting for the residents of Cluan Place particularly the young girl whose car was damaged as well as my family having to see my dad’s memorial wrecked for a second time.”

In November 2022, a banner and memorial dedicated to Mr Ogle was burned and poppy wreathes left at the site were also damaged.