Man arrested after death of baby girl in Co Armagh

A man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty following the death of a baby girl in Co Armagh yesterday.

The 23-year-old was also detained in Lurgan for suspected possession of class A and B drugs.

He has since been released on police bail.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said the death of the infant was a tragedy.

"What I have been hearing from speaking to people in the town is that everybody is very, very shocked and obviously devastated," she said.

"You always read about these things and hear about them, particularly from elsewhere. It's seldom that it's so close to home.

"People are devastated for the family and for this tragic loss of life.

"Obviously, the police investigation is at an early stage and I would appeal for anyone to assist the police in that investigation."

DUP representative Carla Lockhart added that the circumstances surrounding the child's death are "tragic and upsetting".

"News of a child's death in the Lurgan area has been deeply shocking," she said. "My thoughts are with the wider family on their loss.

"It is important that the police are given the space and time needed to carry out a full investigation.

"If anyone has information then they should bring it forward."

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd stated that the local community was shocked and saddened by the sudden death.

"A PSNI investigation is under way and I encourage anyone with information to come forward," he commented.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the baby at this tragic time."

Meanwhile, PSNI Detective Inspector Dave Hodge explained that police enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course and there are no further details at this time," he added.