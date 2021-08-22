Man arrested after Derry crash that leaves two women in hospital

The crash took place on Sunday morning

Two women have been hospitalised and a man arrested after a road collision in Co Londonderry on Sunday morning.

Police said they are now investigating the incident in the early hours of the morning and have appealed for the public’s help.

The single vehicle road collision took place in the Castledawson area at around 1am.

The crash happened on the Hillhead Road, with emergency services including ambulance and fire crews attending.

Two women involved in the crash remain in hospital as a result of their injuries, while the road itself remains closed on Sunday according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

PSNI Inspector Lucas said: “Police received a report shortly before 1am of a single vehicle road traffic collision at Hillhead Road.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Two women were taken from the scene to hospital for treatment for their injuries. They both remain in hospital at this time, and the Hillhead Road remains closed.

“One arrest was made in relation to this incident, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 124 of 22/08/21."