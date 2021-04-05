Man arrested after drugs worth £10,000 discovered in south Belfast property

A 28-year-old man was arrested in south Belfast after the discovery of Class B and Class C drugs worth an estimated £10,000.

Police made the arrest on Sunday following a proactive search at a property in the lower Lisburn Road area, on suspicion of a quantity of possession of a Class B and C drugs with intent to supply.

The man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Marcella McKay has urged anyone with information about the sale or consumption of drugs to contact police.

“That information can sometimes be the final piece in the jigsaw that enables us to carry out searches. This information gives us the chance to remove drugs and other harmful substances from our community and put those responsible before the courts," she said.

“With the continued help and support of the community, we will continue to address this issue as a priority.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs, or anyone who has concerns, to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference 1574 of April 4, 2021."