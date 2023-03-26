Man arrested after drugs worth £100,000 found in car in east Belfast

A search of the vehicle revealed a significant sum of cash, a quantity of white powder and prescription medication concealed in a specialist hide (PSNI/PA)

A man has been arrested and drugs worth more than £100,000 have been seized by the paramilitary crime task force in east Belfast.

Detectives also seized £30,000 in cash after stopping a car on Montgomery Road during a “proactive operation”.

“A search of the vehicle revealed the significant sum of cash, a quantity of white powder and prescription medication concealed in a specialist hide,” police said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and possessing criminal property and remained in custody on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “This operation demonstrates the continuing commitment of the paramilitary crime task force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

“Those involved in the so-called ‘drugs trade’ are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control.

“They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.

“Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”