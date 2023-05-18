Man arrested after DUP candidate ‘threatened’ and told to leave polling station

The incident happened at a polling station in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

One man has been arrested following an incident involving a DUP local election candidate at a Co Londonderry polling station on Thursday morning.

Dawn Huggins, the party’s candidate for the Bann district electoral area (DEA) of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was subjected to what a party colleague has described as “physical intimidation” at a polling station in Macosquin.

After being contacted by canvassers at the station, police attended the incident and made an arrest.

"Police arrested a man in his 70s following the report of an assault in the Macosquin area on Thursday afternoon, May 18. Enquiries are continuing,” said a spokesperson.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted there were no no-go areas for his candidates in Northern Ireland.

“One of our candidates standing in the Bann electoral area for Causeway Coast and Glens, Dawn Huggins, was handing out some leaflets outside Macosquin Primary School this morning when a very large gentleman, well over 6ft, approached her and tore the leaflets out of her hand,” he said.

“There was significant physical intimidation of our candidate. She was threatened, told to get out of the area.

“I want to be absolutely clear and on behalf of Dawn say this: there are no no-go areas for our candidates in Northern Ireland.

“This is a democratic process, elections are free and fair in Northern Ireland and candidates are entitled to put forward their perspectives.”

The DUP leader called the man who threatened Ms Huggins a “bully” and called for intimidation of politicians, particularly women, to stop.

He added: “There is no place in our society for this kind of intimidatory behaviour and the DUP will not stand for it.

“She (Ms Huggins) is very badly shaken up by this, very upset by what has happened, by the threats that were made against her, by the physical intimidation to which she was subjected.

“This is entirely wrong. This man is just a bully picking on a woman who has decided to stand for public office. There is no courage or bravery involved in any of that on his part.

“Therefore we stand with Dawn and the courage she has shown putting herself forward for public office.”

DUP election agent and East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons had earlier tweeted that Ms Huggins was also told she “was not welcome” in the area.

"I’ve just spoken with our Bann candidate, Dawn Huggins, who was the victim of physical intimidation at Macosquin polling station this morning and told she was not welcome in the area,” he said.

"There are no no-go areas for the DUP or any party in this election. Dawn has not been deterred. Many thanks to the canvassers from other parties who called the police to her aid.”

It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the abuse of candidates during the party’s election manifesto launch last week.

Mr Donaldson told a gathering of candidates and political representatives at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast that there should not be any “no-go areas” in Northern Ireland for any election candidate.

"It [abuse] is a lot more widespread than gets reported, even to the point where one of our candidates was told his life is at risk if he canvasses in part of his DEA,” said the Lagan Valley MP.

"“That is unacceptable behaviour. Utterly unacceptable and I will not tolerate that kind of situation. There are no ‘no-go’ areas in Northern Ireland in electoral terms.

“That applies to everybody. All candidates should have the ability to canvass freely, to put their perspective across whether on social media or the doorsteps. That’s the kind of society that we want.”