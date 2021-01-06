Man arrested after fatal accident freed on bail

A man arrested following a fatal crash in west Belfast on Sunday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The 44-year-old was detained after Belfast woman Lucy McIlhatton (24) was killed on the Upper Springfield Road at around 9pm in an incident involving a taxi, a silver Toyota Avensis.

The man had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury and assault on police. The PSNI said yesterday afternoon he had since been released.

Ms McIlhatton's death came exactly one year after Eoin Hamill (13) was also killed in a traffic collision in the same area.

The teenager died after being struck by a four-wheel drive as he cycled close to his home on January 3, 2020.

His father Martin McCullough said news of Ms McIlhatton's death is "just devastating".

"It's madness, absolute madness, a year to the day when it happened to my wee lad," he told The Irish News.

"I can't believe a family has to go through the same thing. It was a stone's throw away, literally you could throw a stone between where they both happened."

Mr McCullough added: "I really, really feel for the family and if there's anything I can do to help them I will do it.

"I'm going to leave it a few days and then I'm going to go and see them. I know what they're going through.

"Since that happened to my son I'm just focused on helping any family in grief."

Ms McIlhatton is survived by her parents Adrian and Anne, brother Sean and partner Oliver.

She will be laid to rest at Milltown Cemetery tomorrow following 11am requiem mass in St Teresa's Church.

West Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan has called for traffic control measures to be implemented on the Springfield Road.

"The community has campaigned relentlessly for many years for traffic control measures to be implemented on the Springfield Road, near the Mona Bypass," Mr Sheehan said.

"Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon must listen to the very real concerns of our community and take immediate action to enhance safety on the Springfield Road."