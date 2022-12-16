Man arrested after report of cross-border crime spree including assault on man (70s) and woman (50s)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a number of incidents which started in Donegal and ended in Co Tyrone.

The offending took place on Thursday (December 15).

At around 6:10pm, An Garda Síochána reported that a robbery had occurred at a shop in Castlefinn in County Donegal in which a sum of money was taken.

The suspect made off in a vehicle which was abandoned at a property at the Fort Road area of Castlederg.

A man then entered a property, took the keys for a grey Mitsubishi Shogun and then drove this vehicle into a field at the Aghalunny Road area of Killeter and left it abandoned.

Shortly after 7:05pm, it was reported a man then approached the back door of a property at the Ballymongan Road area of Killeter.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "It was reported that the man made his way into the property and assaulted a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s during the incident.

"He then took the keys to a black Volkswagen Golf and then made off from the area.”

A man was later apprehended by two members of the public and brought to police.

A 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, taking and driving away and various driving offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1455 15/12/22.

A police statement said: “You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”