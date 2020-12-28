Man arrested after running at PSNI officers with hammer during Belfast disturbance

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after running at PSNI officers armed with a hammer during an incident in Belfast.

Police received a report at around 12.25am on Monday that a number of men were trying to gain entry to a property in Easton Crescent in the north of the city.

When officers attended the scene they were alerted by members of the public about a man armed with a hammer in the nearby Orient Gardens area. Upon being approached by officers the man ran at them with a hammer, before being restrained and arrested.

Police were also made aware that a vehicle in Orient Gardens and another in Brookvale Street had their windows smashed. Police subsequently recovered a suspected firearm from the area.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including going equipped for burglary, assault on police, resisting police and possessing an offensive weapon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A second man believed to have been involved in the first incident is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build, in his 20s and is described as wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark beanie type hat.

"Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed these incidents, , or anyone who has information that could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 51 of 28/12/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"