Man arrested after search uncovers class A and B drugs in Banbridge

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a planned search of a house on Scarva Road in Banbridge on Friday.

Inspector Leslie Badger said: "A quantity of suspected cannabis and white powder substance were discovered with an estimated street value of around £10,000.

"A 28 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a class A and class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody.

"I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."