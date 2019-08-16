Man arrested after serious sexual assault in Co Armagh

The incident happened in the Castleblaney Street area of Newtownhamilton. Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Co Armagh.

The incident happened at a house in the Castleblaney Street area of Newtownhamilton at around 2pm on Thursday.

Police said they received a report that the woman was assaulted in the property before fleeing in a distressed state.

She was then comforted by residents in the area who contacted police.

Detective Inspector Leah Crothers said: “A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and threats to kill. He remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 945 of 15/08/19.

“We would like to thank the local community who came to the aid of the victim.”