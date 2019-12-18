Man arrested after shots fired at Belfast house released

A man arrested after shots were fired at a house in north Belfast last month has been released.

Police searched a house in the north Belfast area on Wednesday and arrested a 56-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

Shots were fired in the New Lodge Place area on November 23. The incident was reported to police around 6.45pm.

Nobody was injured in the attack which police branded "reckless".

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information which may help our investigation, or anyone who was in the area around this time and witnessed any suspicious activity, including persons or vehicles, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 23/11/19.”

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.