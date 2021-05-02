Man arrested after shots fired in north Belfast

Detectives have appealed for information after a man was arrested following reports of shots being fired in north Belfast on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the incident in the Silverstream Road area shortly after 10.30am.

No injuries have been reported, but police said a man had been detained in relation to the incident.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, a police spokesperson explained around 9am a report was made to police that a window of a property had been damaged by a male in Manor Street:

"It was reported that, possibly, two shots were fired by a male at this location. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries,” they said.

"Later in the morning, shortly after 10:30am, a report was made to police that shots had been fired in the Silverstream Road area. Our officers responded and attended the area where they conducted a number of enquiries. There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries."

The spokesperson added: "Enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has information about these incidents, which we believe, at this time, may be linked, to get in touch with us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 628 of 02/05/21.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Information or via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org