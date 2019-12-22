Man arrested after stabbing in Strabane

A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, December 22.

A police spokesman said: "A man in his 20s approached a flat in the Main Street area of the town. The man then knocked on the door and a male occupant armed with a knife assaulted the man. He received a stab wound injury to his leg as a result of the incident. The man was taken to hospital for his injury.

“A 50 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 253 22/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.