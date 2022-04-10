Man arrested after street brawl on Belfast’s Dublin Road

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by police after a fight broke out on a busy Belfast street on Saturday night.

Footage of the incident, which involved a number of individuals, has been circulated on social media over the past number of hours.

It took place outside a licensed premises on the Dublin Road in the city at around 9.30pm.

The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a suspected Class A drug.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 9.30pm, the victim was assaulted by a man who punched him to the back of his head. A fight involving a number of individuals resulted outside the licensed premises. Police attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"A man aged 33 has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a suspected Class A drug following the incident. Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone with information to contact them in Lisburn Road on 101 quoting reference number 1937 of 09/04/22."