Man arrested after street fight in Broughshane

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses (Niall Carson/PA)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a number of men fighting in Co Antrim.

Police received a report that a number of men were fighting in the street at around 7.45pm on Saturday.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an altercation in Whinsmoor Park, Broughshane.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He remains in custody, the PSNI said.

Detective Sergeant McDowell made an appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist detectives to contact officers at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101.