Man arrested after ‘substantial amount’ of drugs found on Belfast’s Ormeau embankment

The PSNI tweeted a photo of drugs and cash seized from the vehicle on the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast early on Monday morning.

The PSNI have arrested a man following the findings of a “substantial amount” of Class A and Class B drugs, and large sums of money in a vehicle on the Ormeau embankment area of south Belfast on Monday.

In a tweet, police said: “We stopped and search a vehicle on the Ormeau embankment in the early hours of this morning. As a result a substantial amount of Class A drugs, Class B drugs and cash has been seized. A male has been arrested and is in custody waiting to be interviewed.”

The details of what types of drugs were found in the car have not been revealed, but in Northern Ireland, Class A narcotics include heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.

Class B drugs include speed, cannabis, ketamine, mephedrone and some amphetamines.