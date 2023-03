Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Windermere Road area of south Belfast on August 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man in his sixties has been arrested after the sudden death of a woman at a house on Windermere Road in Belfast on Sunday evening.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are in attendance at the scene.

There are no further details at this stage.