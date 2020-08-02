Man arrested after suspicious death of 20-year-old woman in Newry

Police at the scene in Newry. Press Eye

Police investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old woman in Newry have arrested a 23-year-old man.

The woman's body was found at her home in Drumalane Park on Sunday morning.

Police are treating her death as suspicious.

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch arrested the man on Sunday afternoon.

The PSNI said officers are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has called on anyone with information about the death to contact the police.

The Newry and Armagh MP said the death has shocked the local community.

"I want to express my condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has died at this sad time," he said.

"A police investigation is now underway and anyone with information on what happened should get in contact with the PSNI."