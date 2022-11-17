Man arrested after threatening taxi driver and police officer with firearm

A taxi driver in east Belfast has been threatened with a firearm during the early hours of Thursday morning after picking up a man.

Police said the taxi driver picked up the fare in the Albertbridge Road area at 2am.

The PSNI said the driver was threatened with a handgun and ordered to hand over cash.

The man then fled when police approached the taxi and was later pursued by officers.

The police also confirmed the gun was pointed at an officer during the chase.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The taxi driver picked up a man in the Albertbridge Road area shortly after 2am. As the vehicle travelled through the city, the driver was threatened with a handgun and ordered to handover money.

"The driver was able to alert a police patrol on Ormeau Avenue and when police approached the vehicle, the man fled. He was pursued on foot by an officer who also had the gun pointed at him during the chase.

“After briefly losing sight of the suspect, officers arrested a man they located hiding in a garden in nearby Maryville Street a short time later. He remains in police custody this morning.

“The firearm has been seized by police and will be subject to examination.

“Investigating officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage in the relevant areas between 2am and 2.30am this morning. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 146 17/11/22.”