Man arrested after two bus inspectors assaulted in Belfast city centre

A man has been arrested by police investigating reports of two bus inspectors and another man having been assaulted in Belfast city centre on Friday.

Translink has “utterly condemned” the incident and says it is assisting with the PSNI investigation.

According to police, a man in his 30s had to be taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a head injury in the incident in the Donegall Square west area.

Meanwhile, one bus inspector was said to have been punched in the head, while an attempt was allegedly made to bite the other.

PSNI Inspector Dawson said: “At around 9:30pm, it was reported that a man had assaulted two bus inspectors in the area as he was refused entry onto the bus.

"Another man aged in his 30s was also assaulted during the incident.

"The man then made off towards the Bedford Street area, but was arrested a short time later.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority.

"All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence and we are ensuring our colleagues are offered all appropriate support.

“We would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”

A 33-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault and obstructing police.

"He remains in police custody at this time,” Inspector Dawson confirmed.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2008 11/11/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”