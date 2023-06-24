Man arrested after two men attacked with hammer in Derry

A man has been arrested after two men were attacked with a hammer in Derry .

The incident happened in the Duke Street area of the city shortly after 1am today (Saturday).

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly before 1.10am, police received and responded to a report that two men had been assaulted by another man who struck them with a hammer.

“One of the men sustained head injuries as a result of the incident, and the second man sustained head and facial injuries, and an ankle injury.

“A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have any information which might assist, to call 101”