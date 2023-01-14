Man arrested after two men stabbed in Co Down house

Two men were wounded in an assault with a knife at a home in Downpatrick on Friday.

The men, both aged in their 30s, were attacked in the Glebetown Drive area just before 7pm. One of the men was taken to hospital for treatment for lacerations on his chest.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was also taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and hand.

Afterwards, he was taken to Musgrave custody suite.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Just before 7pm, it was reported that a man had attended a residential address in Glebetown Drive armed with a knife. An altercation followed, in which two men in their 30s sustained slash-type wounds. One of the men was taken to hospital for treatment to lacerations to his torso.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and hand before being conveyed to Musgrave custody suite."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them via 101.