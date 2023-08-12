Man arrested after two people injured as stolen car hits another vehicle

A man has been arrested after a crime spree which saw a stolen car crashing into another vehicle, injuring two people.

A grey BMW was stolen in a creeper-style burglary at a house in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn on Friday morning.

Police said the car was later spotted driving driving erratically in the Newtownards area where it mounted a footpath and crashed into another vehicle, injuring two people inside.

They were taken to hospital for treatment while the driver made off towards west Belfast and was detained by police in the Sultan Square area.

“The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary with intent to steal, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop where accident occurred causing damage,” officers said.

“He has since been released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the car in any of these areas or anyone who may have footage that could assist with inquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 475 of 11/08/23.”