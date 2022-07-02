Man arrested after two people stabbed in Belfast city centre

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Belfast city centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were flagged down by a member of the public shortly after 1.15am on Bedford Street reporting there was a fight ongoing in the area.

Police then found a male with several stab wounds to his head and chest. He was brought to hospital by the ambulance service.

Officers then received reports that a man with a knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street where he stabbed a second man.

Emergencies services attended and the second man received treatment from an ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.

A man aged 27, arrested in connection with the incident, remains in police custody at this time.

Inspector Donna McGrady said: “The injuries of both men are not considered to be life threatening at this stage. We have made an arrest in connection with this and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162 of 02/07/22.”

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/