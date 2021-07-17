Man arrested after victim left with stab wounds following Belfast flat attack

Saturday incident third knife-related offence in Northern Ireland this week

The incident took place at an Orange Hall on the Ormeau Road.

A 25-year-old male has been arrested after a man suffered cuts on his head and arms following a stabbing in a Belfast city centre flat.

Police are investigating the incident which happened around 2am on Ulster Street on Saturday.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

It is third violent knife-related incident to take place in Northern Ireland this week.

In separate incidents Newtownabbey woman Katie Brankin (37) was killed in a stabbing attack at a holiday accommodation site in Limavady on Monday.

Two days later 53-year-old Nigel Orr was killed following an incident at a flat in Bangor town centre on Wednesday.

Murder probes have been opened in relation to both deaths and charges have been brought against two men in respect of each incident.

Speaking about the Ulster Street incident, a PSNI spokesman said: “A report was made shortly before 2am that a man was being attacked by two other men in a flat in the Ulster Street area of the city.

“Officers responded to the call, where they found the victim with cuts on his head and arms. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested by officers a short time later and is currently assisting police with enquiries.”

They added: “Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information in relation to it, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 224 of 17/07/21.”