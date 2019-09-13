Man arrested after weapon found during Co Down searches

The 26-year-old is assisting police with enquiries.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances in Castlewellan.

The arrest follows a search of a property in the Bann Road area where a suspected firearm was seized along with a quantity of suspected ammunition.

The suspect remains in custody this afternoon assisting police with enquiries.

Detectives investigating criminality in the area conducted the search, supported by officers from Ardmore District Support Team.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: "Police work to keep people and communities safe.

“We are committed to identifying, pursuing and arresting anyone suspected of involvement in criminality and to seeing them convicted for their crimes.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about criminality in their area to call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”